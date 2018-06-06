Veg Fest returns to Calgary

× Expand Veg Fest Collage

You won’t want to miss VegFest Calgary 2018: Beets, Beats, Beers on June 16, 2018 at Shaw Millennium Park from 10 am till 5 pm.

Delicious vegan food, fun atmosphere, live music, inspiring speakers, live cooking demos and beer! On September 23rd, 2017 VegFest Calgary hosted over 8000 veg and veg-curious Calgarians for an immersive vegan experience featuring powerful industry speakers, talented musicians, cooking demos, local businesses and a large selection of mouth-watering fare.

This one-day outdoor festival is returning to Calgary on Saturday, June 16th, 2018 for its second annual celebration and exposé of all things vegan!

This year will have MORE speakers, MORE cooking demos, MORE vendors, a VEGAN-CERTIFIED BEER GARDENS in partnership with Cold Garden Beverage Company, and DJ's.

Join the event on June 16th, 2018 at Shaw Millennium Park! We're looking forward to being there!