Veg Fest in Toronto

Calling all Torontonians who love all things veggie-related!!!

Today was the first day of North America's largest vegetable festival, showcasing over 140 vendors wanting to share the splendor and health of Vegetables! If this is something that makes you 'leek' your lips, then head down to the Harbourfront Centre Saturday and Sunday and 'plant' yourself there for the whole day, especially since admission is free. Go early and 'beet' the rush!

Check out their website here and now, somebody stop us with these veggie puns!

We are so corny.

(Ha...ha....did you notice that last subtle one???!)