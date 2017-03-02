Vancouver Running Festival debuts this October

If you've always wanted to experience Vancouver on foot and like a local, consider this running festival which will debut this October. Vancouver race directors, running clubs, businesses, artisans and runners are collaborating to create a three-day event that will celebrate everything that is great about living and running in Vancouver.

This three-day event will start on Oct. 20 with a Friday evening fun run. A 5K individual race and a five person1K relay will kick-off the weekend. Saturday will mark the 47th annual James Cunningham Seawall Race around Stanley Park. This is the oldest running event in Vancouver and will be co-hosted with the Lions Gate Road Runners. The day will showcase the history of Vancouver’s local running community; clubs, races, stores, volunteers and athletes. Activities will include interactive exhibits and presentations.

On Sunday, runners will toe the line for the final event — the Granville half-marathon. Starting in the heart of downtown, the course will encompass a number of landmarks and neighborhoods before finishing in Stanley Park.

“We’re putting this together for the Vancouver running community,” says Jordan Myers, event producer and co-founder of the Vancouver Running Festival. “There are so many great running clubs, athletes and volunteers in this city. We are committed to supporting and showcasing the local running history, events, clubs, volunteers, businesses, craft breweries, restaurants, artists and landmarks that make Vancouver a uniquely awesome place to live and run. We want people who travel to this event to experience Vancouver the way locals do.”

For more information, visit VancouverRunFest.com.