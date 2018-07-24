Trico Centre: Celebrating 35 Years of Family Wellness

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo: Trico Centre for Family Wellness Trico Centre × 2 of 2 Expand Photo: Trico Centre for Family Wellness Trico Centre Prev Next

Serving more than 30 surrounding communities (a population of 300,000), Trico Centre for Family Wellness celebrates bringing families and athletes together for more than 35 years. With a pulse on the demands of its facility since the early 1980s (formerly The Family Leisure Centre), the centre has recently undergone some major renovations to accommodate the needs of its many users. The former curling rink has been transformed into a 13,500 square foot full service fitness centre, racket courts, yoga and dance studios, multi-purpose rooms (2004). The gymnasium was expanded; the most recent renovation was completed in 2016 to the aquatic centre in the form of a new lane pool.

× 1 of 4 Expand Photo: Trico Centre for Family Wellness Trico Centre × 2 of 4 Expand Photo: Trico Centre for Family Wellness Trico Centre × 3 of 4 Expand Photo: Trico Centre for Family Wellness Trico Centre × 4 of 4 Expand Photo: Trico Centre for Family Wellness Trico Centre Prev Next

Many of its members represent multiple generations; some grew up in nearby communities using the centre and now bring their own children. Many seniors with a dedication to their long-standing membership are now experiencing new-found activities like yoga, fitness classes and membership to Western Canada’s largest seniors club (FLC Senior’s Club) with more than 2,800 members.

Additional services of convenience include after-school programs and early childhood learning and care. Choose from more than 80 drop-in classes and stay to enjoy the hot tub, steam room, wave pool and slide. Membership privileges include 20 per cent off classes and personal training.

The Birthday Party is scheduled for Saturday, September 8, with lots of festive and fun family-focused activities, including a play zone, outdoor tradeshow, photo booth, steep facility admission discounts and representation from City of Calgary’s Emergency Services groups.

Full details are available at www.tricocentre.ca/trico35

Click to view the Trico Centre for Family Wellness 35 Anniversary Celebration Publication.