Vancouver, Toronto and Calgary-Best Liveable Cities

There is so much we love about Toronto, Vancouver, and Calgary. Each city is unique in its own location and yet collectively contribute to the cultural cloth of our fabulous nation.

Naturally, we were excited to see that each of our three cities has been listed in the Top 5 spots for the World's Most Liveable List, according to the Economist. Preceded by Melbourne and Vienna respectively, having Vancouver, Toronto, and then Calgary line up spots three, four, and five is an honour. We are proud that whatever we recognize in them has also been recognized, on a bigger scale and globally. These three municipalities make a huge IMPACT on the landscape of Canada, and we are very excited to have a presence in each of them highlighting all things healthy, fun, and nutrition-related for all people who live there.

What's your favorite thing about Vancouver, Toronto, or Calgary?