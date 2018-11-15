Introducing The Sport Chek Mother’s Day Run, Walk & Ride

× Expand SportChek Mothers Day Run Walk Ride

For more than 40 years, Calgary families have made the Sport Chek Mother’s Day Run-Walk-Ride a part of their Mother’s Day tradition. Run Calgary is excited and proud to announce their 2019 partnership with The Sport Chek Mother’s Day Run, Walk & Ride, to build on its 40-year legacy.

While the race will stay true to its roots, celebrating mothers, starting and finishing at CF Chinook Centre and raising funds for both the Calgary Health Trust NICU and Canadian Tire Jumpstart Charities, expect a refreshed look and feel for top-level racers, individual fundraisers and families celebrating Mother’s Day.

Race Distances

5 KM Run/Walk

5 KM Team

10 KM Run

10 KM Team

Little Legs - 25 Yard Dash

What makes it special

Everyone is welcome to participate as a runner, walker, wheelchair, handcyclist, volunteer, sponsor or spectator.

Calgary’s LARGEST family fundraising event!

Run in memory of a loved one - we will print their name on your race bib.

Many excellent surprises and fun touches that you have come to expect from Run Calgary hosted events - stay tuned!

Celebrating mothers and all they do for us throughout the year.

Race Day Timing

10:55 AM - Race Start Stroller 5 & 10 km

11:00 AM - Race Start 5 & 10 km

12:30 PM - Awards and Prizing

Proud to announce Mother's Day Race as the 7th race in the Run Calgary Race Series

Register for any four 2019 Run Calgary events: Receive exclusive Run Calgary designed and branded Goodr sunglasses.

Register for any five 2018 Run Calgary events: Receive Goodr sunglasses and a Run Calgary luggage tag.

Register for any six 2019 Run Calgary events: Receive Goodr sunglasses, a Run Calgary luggage tag and Run Calgary branded cell phone pop socket.

Register for all seven 2019 Run Calgary events: Receive all of the above Run Calgary branded swag, PLUS a Run Calgary medal holder!

Already registered for 4 or more races? Don't fret! This race will be included in your series. Register today!