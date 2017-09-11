The Ultimate Hockey Face-Off

× Expand Olympic Logo

There are 23 spots up for grabs for Team Canada's hockey players for the next upcoming Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, and Sarah and Amy Potomak from Aldergrove are keeping their eyes on two of those spots.

Close in age and even closer in how they prop one another up in their hockey aspirations, both Potomak sisters have already experienced the celebration for one and loss for the other when Sarah made the cut to represent Canada at the World's Championships, but Amy didn't. They didn't falter in their mutual encouragement and support for one another at all and have continued to train and motivate each other throughout.

In a few weeks, the spots will be filled and announcements will be made. IMPACT Magazine is keeping our fingers crossed for both girls and can't wait to see who will represent Team Canada overseas!