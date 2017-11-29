The Mississauga Marathon celebrates a massive milestone

× Expand Mississauga Marathon

With countless running events dedicating their efforts to charities and wonderful, meaningful causes all year, it is one thing to see the masses show up and run in the same of Health and a Good Cause. Receiving updates from all these events on the impact everyone collectively makes is another.

Landmark Sport Group Inc. has just announced that the 'Mississauga Marathon Scotiabank Charity Challenge has surpassed $1,000,000 raised. A total of $1,004,698 has been raised for over 60 charities since 2005' (Landmark Sport).

"This is a huge milestone for the Mississauga Marathon and Scotiabank Charity Challenge," said Event Coordinator, Peter Milway. "The support from the community and participants year after year with this initiative is overwhelming and is so very much appreciated by our charity partners. We are very proud to be able to give back to our local community as well as to our national charity partners." Fundraising began in 2005 with Credit Valley Hospital Foundation as the sole charity partner of the Mississauga Marathon. Each year since then, additional charities partnered with our event to raise funds, including the Colorectal Cancer Canada, Trillium Health Centre and United Way of Peel Region.

2016's Mississauga Marathon Scotiabank Charity Challenge raised a record number of funds, with over $200,000 raised for 27 local and national charities. 2017's event raised over $190,000 for 28 charities.17 charities have already been confirmed for the 2018 Mississauga Marathon Scotiabank Charity Challenge: Aim for Seva, Aplastic Anemia and Myelodysplasia Association of Canada, Camp Jumoke, Canadian Blood Services, Canadian Mental Health Association Peel Branch, Canadian Cancer Society, Colorectal Cancer Canada, Crohn's and Colitis Canada, Dorothy Ley Hospice and Heart House Hospice, Grand Philharmonic Choir, Indus Community Services, Interim Place, Joy Beyond Vision Community, Knights of Columbus Ontario Charity Foundation, The Riverwood Conservancy, Trillium Health Partners and Youth Unlimited.

Charities interested in becoming a charity partner with the 2018 Mississauga Marathon Scotiabank Charity Challenge which will take place from Friday May 4th to Sunday May 6th 2018 can sign up at:

https://scotiabankcharitychallenge.wufoo.eu/forms/x1o6ffz61dbzkce/.

Congrats to you and all your volunteers, Mississauga Marathon!!