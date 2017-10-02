Losing 60 lbs is definitely something to bark about

× Expand Workout Dog

Weight will just creep up on you if you let it. Ask Shiloh (we're sure he would answer you if he could!)

As a result of lack of exercise and portion control, Shiloh, the Lab, weighed in at 146 lbs-double his healthy weight allowance. Adopted into a new home and powered with encouragement, support, and attention, Shiloh's meals became healthier, portions smaller, and walks became a regular thing.

Shiloh resisted this new lifestyle change, but it didn't take long before the writing was on the wall, as in, the scale on the wall. Now weighing 86 lbs, Shiloh is much healthier despite the occasional garbage raid for scraps or the one time he inhaled a whole plate of cookies left out with a neighbor. We all have our moments of weakness. (Unhealthy as that episode was, can you just imagine his delight and tail-wagging to stumble upon such a culinary gift?!)

We're sharing this story with you, fellow IMPACTers, to remind you that fitness and a healthy diet apply to everyone who makes up your family photo! Check out Shilho's story here.

Woof.