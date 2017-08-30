Susan Auch and her role with Speed Skating Canada

Flipping through former issues off our bookshelf in the office often leads us to ponder how and where featured athletes are today. What happens when one retires from professional sports?

Susan Auch, Canada's speed skating champion was featured on our magazine back in January/February 1994. She went on to win three medals for Team Canada in her five Olympic performances. After hanging up her skates and heading into retirement in 2002, she went into real estate and held various roles on the Board of Directors for Speed Skating Canada. From Vice-President, to President and now to interim Chief Executive Officer, her passion for the sport of Speed Skating in Canada is still evident and it will be exciting to have her involved in Team Canada's performance at the Winter Olympic Games in South Korea in February 2018.