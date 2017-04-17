Square 1 Opening Soon!

× 1 of 4 Expand Photo: SQUARE1 SQUARE1 × 2 of 4 Expand Photo: SQUARE1 SQUARE1 × 3 of 4 Expand Photo: SQUARE1 SQUARE1 × 4 of 4 Expand Photo: SQUARE1 SQUARE1 Prev Next

Calgary, AB – Time to start at Square1 -- Calgary’s first Kickboxing and Strength studio is set to open in the heart of downtown Calgary in Spring 2017. With a new approach to fitness, Square1 will ensure you’ve got the fundamentals in place to get results. Their studio features smaller classes, hands-on trainers and a stellar gym full of equipment to perfect your technique.

Owner Tasneem Bhaiji believes in a steady approach to mastering your technique, opting for focus and finesse over flash. In her studio, Square1 takes the guesswork out of your workout to help clients achieve and exceed their health and lifestyle goals. “Opening Square1 in the heart of downtown gets our hearts racing before the workouts even begin,” says Bhaiji. “We’re thrilled to bring years of training and fitness solutions to our downtown clients.”

Square1 starts with the basics, honing your skills and toning your muscles, with no prior experience necessary. The studio offers various group classes for strength training, beginning with their Foundations class, a Women’s Only Lifting class or a 60-minute full body Mash-Up of TRX and Kettlebell. Square1’s kickboxing training varies from heart pumping cardio workouts with Kick-box Smash, to core and strength through the art of Kickboxing and Muay Thai.

At Square1 the focus is on you, with full body workouts designed to provide real results and a solid understanding of technique. In-house personal training, group classes for all fitness levels and women’s only training make Square1 a solid first step to acing your fitness game.

Contact:

Tasneem Bhaiji – Founder & Trainer

SQUARE1

587-707-8608

tasneem@square1fitness.ca

Square1fitness.ca