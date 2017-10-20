Sinister Sports Takes Reins of Canadian Death Race

× Expand cdrcentral Canadian Death Race

Sinister Sports, an Alberta based event organizer, has taken over hosting and directing the infamous Canadian Death Race. Brian Gallant, the event director for Sinister Sports, is excited to be working in Grande Cache on such a legendary event. “I have long admired the Death Race and I look forward to continuing that legacy,” says Gallant, adding, “Our events are world-class, well attended, and highly regarded in our host communities”.

Gallant states that this comes from both providing an exceptional experience, and working with community members to make sure the events are something that makes us all proud. A top priority for the next several months is community and stakeholder engagement.

With 17 years of race management experience, Sinister Sports currently hosts Sinister 7 Ultra in Crowsnest Pass, Alberta, and Black Spur Ultra in Kimberley, BC. While based in Crowsnest Pass, Mr. Gallant will be frequenting Grande Cache and working with many people in the community to bring the Death Race to fruition. Sinister Sports has a philosophy of working with different groups so that they can benefit from the tourist influx that occurs during an event. Sinister Sports also has a reputation for being community-minded and supporting local initiatives, including donations to projects and charities that encourage health and wellness.

Increasing race registrations in a sustainable manner while keeping a high-quality experience for competitors is the biggest goal for Sinister Sports. There will a number of behind the scenes changes in how the race is organized, however the course route will remain the same. The organizers intend to create a Triple Crown series made up of the Canadian Death Race, Sinister 7 Ultra, and Black Spur Ultra with awards at the end of the season for solo racers who compete in all three events.

For further information please contact Brian Gallant, the event director for Sinister Sports. Go here for the live video announcement: https://www.facebook.com/canadiandeathracehq/ .