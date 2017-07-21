SAL de IBIZA products coming to North America

× Expand SAL de IBIZA

A line of luxury sea salt products and snacks has finally made its way to North America! SAL de IBIZA products are all made using 100% sea-salt and the highest quality ingredients. SAL de IBIZA is harvested by hand exclusively in the nature reserve “Parc natural de ses Salines d’Eivissa” in Ibiza, Spain.

All of their products contain zero additives, preservatives, or any form of refinement. The salt is naturally slow-dried under the sun and gently ground in ancient stone mills, enabling SAL de IBIZA to retain more than 80 vital minerals and trace-elements.

Coming soon to fine food retailers and to their online store available only for North American salt enthusiasts. Truly Cristal de la Vida!

You can learn more about their products by visiting their website www.saldeibiza.com or www.shopsaldeibiza.com

