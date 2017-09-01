Running your Long Weekend away

× Expand Park Running

It is here, the last long weekend of summer!!

Back in May, when we as a nation officially kick summer off with the May long weekend, Labour Day seemed like an eternity away. But now, it is here and thankfully, the sun and warmer weather are still lingering about too.

We have fun compiling our RACE SOURCE GUIDE for our March/April issue in which we highlight a plethora of races taking place across Canada for the year. Whether you're into triathlons, half marathons, or even just 5k's, this weekend, September 2nd to September 4th, there are many races taking place across the nation. A Foam Fest, several Traithlons, and a Run in the Buff to name a few....are you running any races this weekend? Here are some runs we wanted to highlight:

MEC Trail Race Three in Edmonton

The Vancouver Triathlon

For more detailed listing of other races, click on this link to be taken to our RACE SOURCE GUIDE where many more races for this coming weekend are posted-we listed 22!

(Want to list your race with us for our 2018 RACE SOURCE GUIDE? Email: marzena@impactmagazine.ca).

Happy Running and Happy Long Weekend!