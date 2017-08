× Expand Vancouver

If you live in Vancouver or are visiting Vancouver and like to run, there is a running tour of the town offered several times a week, starting first thing in the morning. Not only will you start your day off with a 7 KM run amongst stunning scenery, you will also gain some fun historical facts about Vancouver with which to impress your friends, meet like-minded fun people and even end your morning in False Creek via a boat journey. Click on this link to learn more and sign up!