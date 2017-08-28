Zach Makes Tracks with quite the fundraising IMPACT

We have been following this story of Zach, both his preparation for his journey and now, as he's halfway through his event. To date, Zach has raised just under $60,000 in his journey as he runs and cycles from Barrie to Ottawa, where he is expected to arrive around September 10th. You've got to follow him too by clicking on his website here!

Knowing there is a deficiency in mental health care for youth in his region of Simcoe Muskoka, Zach wanted to raise awareness in Ottawa so that children will be taken care of when needed. Because mental health is just as important as physical health, Zach decided that testing himself physically on this route (did we mention he's only 13!), will help stir attention and awareness to better the mental health care in his region, but also nationally. That's why he's pedaling and running over 400 km towards our nation's capital where his efforts leave many like us to be inspired and motivated by his efforts and determination, all in the name of youth.