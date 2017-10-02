Running across Canada to support the Rare Disease Foundation

× Expand XCanada4Rare

The current record for crossing Canada on foot is held by Al Howie who in 1991 ran the Trans Canada Highway in 72 days and raised over $750,000 for children with special needs.

Now, almost 30 years later, in June 2018, Dave Proctor who is another famous ultramarathon runner will be attempting the same feat but hoping to do it in a new record of 66 days. Partnering with the Rare Disease Foundation to hopefully raise more than $1,000,000 for research into rare diseases, XCanada4Rare is the name of his project and event. Click on his website here to read more about him and follow him along his route when he starts in June!