Run your World Event with Saucony

It's August 16th which means, it's Run your World Tour Day! Hosted by Saucony Canada and simultaneously taking place in Toronto, Vancouver, Montreal, and Calgary, groups of runners will set their pace along a course in their respective city, have fun, and most importantly, raise funds for a local charity. Click here for the event website, and if you're attending as a runner or spectator, share your photos using their hashtag, #runyourworld. Don't forget to show us #wheredoyouIMPACT too!