Riding At Altitude

× 1 of 3 Expand Photo: Pam Doyle Gran Fondo Highwood Pass × 2 of 3 Expand Photo: Pam Doyle Gran Fondo Highwood Pass × 3 of 3 Expand Photo: Pam Doyle Gran Fondo Highwood Pass photo by Pam Doyle/GranFondo At the top Three brothers from Australia celebrate riding to the top of the Highwood Pass as they ride in the GranFondo Highwood Pass Bike race on Saturday. There were 300 people in the 147 km bike race that started in Longview and ended at the Stoney Nakoda Casino at the intersection of Highway 40 and the Trans Canada Highway. Prev Next

The cattle guard. My old nemesis.

I pulled into the parking lot of the Stoney Nakoda Casino an hour west of Calgary under threatening skies. As I drove my Honda over said guard I thought, Surely they’ll cover that.

Ha! Nope.

The longest ride I’d ever completed was 115 kilometres via Calgary’s extensive bike path system. I was about to PR that distance by 19K going up one big jeezus hill.

This was a new experience for me. I like riding the paths, by myself, while it’s sunny out. The 2016 Highwood Pass Gran Fondo was the opposite of all that. Granted, you can’t blame the organizer, Alberta Treasury Branch, for the weather. That was El Niño. Or La Niña. One of those two. All I know is that it seemed to rain for most of July.

I chose the second wave of “I’m not really in a hurry” riders, and most of us proved to be wimps with the cattle guard. It’s a nasty one: rounded posts with wide gaps that beckoned my front tire to turn sideways and toss me teeth-first into the pavement.

No. Frigging. Way.

Click. Click. Click. A mass unclipping and re-clipping of shoes as most of my fellow riders chose to walk across, which proved no easy feat either. A few of the brave who rode across lost their water bottles from the jarring. Stupid cows getting revenge for all those steaks I’ve eaten.

I can run in -30C, but +7C was a little cool for cycling by my standards. Nevertheless, going uphill battles the chill. I hadn’t been for a bike ride in a group since I was a kid, and here I was with hundreds of others, pumping and puffing, trying to learn the protocol. I hung back behind a giant of a man in a green jacket, learning to draft. I realized I had to hug his back tire to get a measurable effect; falling back much more than a foot took me out of the slipstream. It’s nervous work, taking advantage of someone else’s effort.

Five kilometers in there was another damn cattle guard. I saw it at the last moment. It had a narrow metal plate crossing over top, so I said a small prayer, rode the plate and didn’t die.

After the first rest stop, about 30K in, the crowd thinned and I rode with Amber Mayr, an engineer in Calgary, and her friend Steve. Amber taught me about drafting etiquette and this chicken wing thing you do to signal giving up the lead. Two-thirds of the way to the top, we left Steve behind.

I should mention this fear I have of bears. Sometimes they see bears on this ride.

“Oh, crap!” Amber said.

“What?” I practically shrieked, thinking BEAR! Big-mega-toothed-hungry-grizzly-death bear!

“That hill!” she said.

I took my eyes off her backside for a moment – drafting a rider makes that practically inevitable – and looked ahead. “Oh, crap” described the hill appropriately.

We dug in for the slog to the top. At the peak, the highest paved road in Canada at 2,206 metres elevation, I checked my watch: 67K in 3:09. We stopped to snap photos and I heard a crewmember talking on his radio about a bear and decided “immediately” was a good time to head down.

It began to rain. At 70 km/h, rain hurts. I’d spared my legs some on the ride up and decided to push it. I made quick work of the second rest stop and skipped the third. I passed several riders, none passed me.

I saw a chipmunk. The suicidal little bastard darted out in front of me; the only quadruped I saw all day.

I rode the metal plate on the highway cattle guard again, prayed again, didn’t die again. Four riders were ahead of me and my competitive nature urged me to catch them. I closed the distance some, but they were in finishing kick mode. At the entrance to the parking lot I saw three of them ride the cattle guard while one dismounted.

A three-to-one ratio made it a moral imperative that I try. If I broke something, at least first aid was nearby. I death-gripped the handlebars and hit it fast. A couple of fillings in my teeth threatened to come loose, but I made it. I whipped past the man who had dismounted, feeling superior.

Time coming down: 2:01.

Best part of the ride, not counting the view, the exertion, the new friends, or the lack of bears? … changing into dry socks.

James Fell is an internationally syndicated fitness columnist for the Chicago Tribune and Los Angeles Times. He lives in Calgary and blogs at www.BodyForWife.com.