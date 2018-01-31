Resolutions that Stick

× Expand Photo: Leslie Alejandro Tommy Europe

Whether you’ve been able to stay 100% committed to your health resolutions or have given yourself permission of a few cheat days this January, Tommy Europe is sure to increase your motivation to stick with it and make 2018 your healthiest yet. This is a great opportunity to engage with and be entertained by one of Canada’s top fitness coaches in a Q&A about maintaining an active lifestyle as we age through the foundational principals he’s developed called SHRED. Tommy is as real about motivation as he is about support and encouragement, you’ll be inspired to take on your goals with gusto, to hold yourself accountable and to take action on reducing pain and stiffness so you can enjoy life to the fullest. Tommy and SierraSil bring forth a partnership that fosters success in health and wellness and we can’t wait to meet you!

Best known as the tough love television host of the “The Last 10 Pounds Bootcamp” and “Bulging Brides” Tommy Europe is Canada's most recognized and sought-after fitness coach. Tommy has helped thousands of people reach their goals and it's why Tommy remains in high demand attracting clients, celebrities and professional athletes who want results.

Founder of Tommy Europe Fitness, he is an entrepreneur, award-winning fitness coach, published author, keynote speaker and creator of the SHRED® Training Philosophy.

Tommy earned his fitness credentials in the school of very hard knocks - as a Professional football player. An 11-year veteran, Tommy was a two-time all-star defensive back in the Canadian Football League. Following his football career, Tommy branched off into Film & Television, appearing as an actor and stunt performer in numerous TV show & feature films.

Tommy is also an honored member of the BC Sports Hall of Fame, BC Lions Wall of Fame, BC Football Hall of Fame, and the Bishop’s University Wall of Distinction.

www.tommyeurope.com