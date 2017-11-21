Calgary’s First Ready to Blend Smoothie Delivery Service Now Open

× Expand Raw by Robyn

Raw by Robyn is Calgary’s first ready to blend smoothie delivery service. This innovative superfoods company started out of the desire to stay healthy while maintaining an active lifestyle. Researching and preparing smoothies takes time that most of us don’t have.

All the pre-packaged blends have been carefully selected and include fruits, vegetables and superfoods like turmeric, ginger, kale, and coconut butter and contain nothing else but real, whole food. All you have to do is add a liquid of your choice, which eliminates any artificial sugars that come with most smoothies, pour into the blender, blend, and pour back into the cup. This is the next big thing in convenient food delivery.

You can order by visiting www.rawbyrobyn.com