PlayCity app connects people through physical fitness

PlayCity founder Hafiz Mitha presents on the ATB BoostR Stage YYC in May, 2017.

There’s nothing more fundamentally human than connecting people who share a common passion. PlayCity is a Calgary startup focused on connecting people through physical activity. Online with the free PlayCity app — available in both Android and iOS — it’s easy to connect with others through physical activity. Offline, PlayCity is raising awareness about the importance of adults taking the time to play by working with partners to promote events like the City of Calgary’s #GetMovingYYC program. Its Ambassadors’ program lets the offline community connect to experts in the health and wellness field.

Growing in the community, PlayCity recently took second place in the ATB BoostR Stage YYC – Health and Wellness Edition in May.

“The BoostR Stage event was a great way to continue to build momentum. Not only did we win cash, we got a bump in downloads and many connections to corporate and community organizations who see the value in our vision. We’re 50 per cent funded – so check out our PlayCity BoostR Campaign until June 16. ATB has been an amazing supporter and their BoostR Crowd Funding Community lets people buy a reward and support a local small business,” says founder Hafiz Mitha.

PlayCity is in the business of creating meaningful relationships. Understanding that most of life's best connections are made through a common interest, their goal is to connect as many people as they can through physical activity. Life is full of things people “have to do.” Making time for things we “love to do” is pretty hard when you have serious commitments. PlayCity makes it easy to meet someone to play whatever physical activity you love. Browse member profiles, invite those who match your preferences, chat about details and meet to play.

Simple. Life is short. Go play!

Learn more at www.playcityapp.com.