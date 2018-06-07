Plaid Goat Mountain Bike Fest in Camore

× Expand Plaid Goat Fest

Big things in the mountain biking world will happen June 22-24, 2018 in Canmore at Plaid Goat Mountain Bike Fest; a regional event celebrating all things mountain biking.

“The mountain biking scene has been growing in spades and though races are great for some riders, there’s been a missing piece that brings everyone together. This is the second year of the uniquely crafted program that unites mountain bikers of all stripes; baggy shorts, spandex-clad, high pants, low pants or whatever your niche. Plaid Goat will help connect the whole regional riding community through celebration and of course, a bit of revelry.” said festival founder Wanda Bogdane.

Inspired by mountain bike festivals in the US and beyond, but tailored to the Rockies region, Plaid Goat’s foundation begins with a mountain bike demo and expo and this year, we also included the revered Jump Jam. This all-ages spectacle is in partnership with B-Line Indoor Bike Park and draws jumpers of every caliber. It’s the most exciting part of the full weekend program!

The event has tons of different ways to celebrate riding the Rockies and includes a non-stop calendar of activities:

• Group rides hosted by YYC MTB , Moose Mountain Bike Trails Society , Edmonton Mountain Bike Alliance , STEEDZ Enduro , Shred Sisters and more.

• Shuttles hosted by Alberta 66 Mountain Biking and Huckwagons to move riders to and from Canmore to trails in Banff and Kananaskis Country

• Regional Craft Beer Hub: with carefully selected regional craft brewers, two local distilleries, a regional meadery and more

• Bike Rodeo hosted by The Flannel Crew : huck to flat comps, adult tricycle races, bike limbo and all around ridiculousness...you get the idea!

• Kids Hub: face painting, digger pits, a skills & drills area with features thanks to B-Line Indoor Bike Park.

• Secure Bike Parking hosted by Canmore Community Cruisers : bring your own bike and keep it safe when not riding.

• TransRockies’ Rundle’s Revenge collaboration, all onsite at the Nordic Centre to ensure that those who want to race can get their fix. “Despite the massive amount of mountain biking in the Canadian Rockies, there’s been no outdoor festival-based event tying everyone together. It’s great that we finally have something of this nature right here close to home,” explained Calgary based B-Line Indoor Bike Park owner Ryan Greenberg.

Ticket costs are as follows:

• General Admission: Adults: $10 SPONSORED thanks to Outside Bike and Ski.

• Kids: Free

Add On:

Demo Shuttle Wristband: $20/day or $30/weekend

Plaid Goat contributes to the Ride the Rockies Regional Stewards Program as part of its ongoing legacy; a new not for profit society committed to supporting regional mountain bike alliances and programs in and around the Rockies.