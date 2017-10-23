Paralyzed woman completes 10 mile run

We simply love seeing stories of anything fitness. But when you surpass your fitness goals all while dealing with a significant physical obstacle, we here at IMPACT get that much more inspired and impressed (and we know you do too!)

It's impossible to NOT be impressed, motivated, and moved by Claire's story, who just completed a 10 mile run in the Great South Run all while wearing a bionic suit to help her walk. A horse-riding accident left her paralyzed from the neck down years ago, but with her determination, strength, grit, and smile, she set on this walk and crossed the finish line. Click on the link here to read her story, reinforcing that nothing is impossible and perfect for this Motivation Monday. We hope it will leave you setting your own goals sky high!