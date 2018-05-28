Outdoor HIIT workout in Central Tech Stadium

× Expand City Shred Toronto

Be a part of an epic group-training experience that challenges you to push your limits, work as a team and break a sweat, together! On Sunday, June 10th join renowned personal trainer Andrew Pap at City SHRED Fuelled by Genuine Health. Set outdoors at Central Tech Stadium in Toronto, Andrew will lead participants through a killer HIIT workout like no other. Featuring a live DJ, Toronto’s top local fitness trainers and influencers – Ryan Caicco (Strive Life), Sopearin Yos (Common Ground 416), Marlie Cohen (SpinCo) & Kevin Yeboah (Catalyst Health) will lead the warm up, followed by Andrew Pap’s one-hour HIIT workout, and capped off with a cool down session. Attendees can explore a pop-up marketplace of aligned health, wellness & fitness brands, enter cool contests and receive free samples and special offers! A special burpee challenge starts at 8:30AM for a chance to win $1,000 in prizes!

Toronto IMPACTers, use the code Impact5 to receive a discount of $5 off the ticketed price.