Orange Theory Fitness now open in Kensington in Calgary

× Expand Photo: Orangetheory Fitness Orangetheory Fitness

Here's a heads up for our Calgary IMPACTers, specifically those living in the heart of the city. Orange Theory Fitness has literally just opened a brand new location in the middle of Kensington, allowing you now to add a quick but intense 60-minute workout to your day, after which you can head to the theater, peruse a bookstore, or wander the streets in pursuit of unique trinkets. Kensington truly has it all! Check out their link here, and despite the site saying 'Opening Soon', it is now open (they're just so excited to get people training, they haven't updated their website yet).