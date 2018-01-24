× Expand Melissa's Race in Banff

Melissa’s Road Race is Back!

***Registration Opening Alert***

The classic Melissa’s Road Race opens for registration this Thursday, January 25th!

An Early-Bird Special is being offered, but just for 1 week, so don't delay as we suspect it will fill up rather quickly.

To celebrate the return of the event, the early-bird pricing for all 3 events (5K, 10K and Half) is lower than any prices offered last year! For example, the Half Marathon is only $65. What? Yes, that is correct. One of the best Half Marathons in the world at one of the lowest prices.

There is a potential for a quick sell out with all the excitement that has been generated by the event returning so please register soon. For more information and to register:

www.melissasroadrace.ca

In case you're watning more information on Melissa’s Road Race:

Melissa’s Road Race

A colourful display of Sport and Fun in Banff National ParkSeptember 22nd, 20185k, 10k, 21k

Melissa’s Road Race is one of Canada’s most historic and popular running events. Heading in to it’s 39th year, Melissa’s features sensationally scenic routes in and around Banff National Park and routinely sells out. The event is also famous for it’s entertainment along the course, contagious spirit, post-run party and long-sleeved commemorative running shirt featuring local art. Melissa’s has received multiple awards as Alberta’s Best Road Race and is a longstanding tradition in Banff.

After announcing the end of one of Canada’s most treasured running events last September, organizers have reached a deal with the Banff Marathon to take the ownership and continue the event. The organizers of the Banff Marathon will join forces with the founders of the historic event to ensure the event doesn’t skip a beat with the 39th Melissa’s Road Race taking place on its traditional weekend.