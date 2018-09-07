Letters: September/October 2018

× Expand Letters SO2018

IMPACT Magazine Best Letter Contest

Do you have comments or questions on any aspect of fitness, health and sport? Write us at IMPACT Magazine and you might win our Best Letter Prize. This issue's winner is Alexandra De Bono-Kostof Calgary. Congratulations! She will receive an iHeart Internal Age™ monitor, courtesy of iHeart.

Send your letters by email to editor@impactmagazine.ca, on Facebook.com/IMPACTMag, Instagram @impactmagcanada, Twitter @impactmag or by snail mail to 2007 2nd Street SW, Calgary, Alta. T2S 1S4. Letters may be edited for clarity and length.

Wowed! With Whitney

Dear IMPACT,

I was at a coffee shop with my daughters and saw this issue of IMPACT magazine! I was pretty excited to show them your article, and Whitney (Dikoume), they were "Wowed!" by your fitness, your form, your physique … amazing, positive and strong example for women everywhere!

I'm so glad to have met you!

Alexandra De Bono-Kost

In True Light

Dear IMPACT,

I was so disappointed when I saw Serena's photograph because it's clear that her skin was lightened for the cover. Was there a need to do that? She is a beautiful dark-skinned woman. There is no need to change the colour of her skin to make it look more 'appealing' in someone's view.

Gaby C.

---

Dear Gaby,

We published the image of Serena as provided by Ms. Williams's public relations agency. The cover photo was taken under natural light, while the feature photo was taken with studio lighting. None of the images were edited by our team. We proudly feature all ages, colours, shapes and sizes in IMPACT.

Logan Johnson

Art Director, IMPACT Magazine

Published in The Food & Fitness Issue September/October 2018.