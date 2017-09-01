× Expand Letters - September/October 2017

Thanks to our Community

Dear IMPACT,

As I selected my Team Canada gear for the upcoming Summer Universiade, where I will be representing the University of Calgary for the final time, I reflected upon many moments within my university career: exams, world championships, a professional athletic contract, Dino competition weekends, anxiety, employment, an eating disorder, field schools, interviews, heartbreaks, my first Olympic trials, graduating with a BSc. Geology. I asked myself, how I make it through that storm? The answer, by leaning on my beautiful, strong community.

To my IMPACT community, thank you for your powerful support over these recent years. My successes rest on your belief in me. Thank you for your patience when I faltered, and for your enthusiasm when I conquered. Thank you for never giving up on me, even when I had given up on myself. Thank you to the large team of individuals who have built me into the resilient athlete I am today. I am a stronger woman thanks, in large, to my small army.

I plan to thrive in the next chapter of life, and look forward to sharing it with you. I show my appreciation by striving towards my passions, and doing so with you in my heart.

Jenna Westaway | Calgary

Every Single Page

Dear IMPACT,

I am a personal trainer, runner, and running event organizer and I seriously love EVERY SINGLE PAGE of the magazine. I use all the info and highly recommend the magazine to all my clients.

Laurie Cardinal | Fort St. John, B.C.

via Instagram

Photo: Jinell Mah Ming

Peru Adventure

Dear IMPACT,

We just returned from a 12-day tour of PERU as the winner of IMPACT Magazine’s Ultimate Fan contest. This adventure fuelled my heart, my senses and my appreciation of life opportunities. The sight of the Andes made me feel small in its vast valleys and there was a swelling of pride hiking among peaks up to 15,583 feet!

Peruvian culture is colourful, honest, friendly, hardworking and humble. The Amazon is HOT, alive 24/7, with the jungle as a dynamic ecological organism. Machu Picchu is even more magnificent up close. My son Lachlan, my hero, did this trip with me after several knee/foot surgeries from a life changing event five years ago. Thank you IMPACT Magazine and G Adventures for everything! You have planted a seed for me to explore more of the world.

Jinell Mah Ming | Calgary

Best Letters Contest

