Letters: November/December 2017

The Right Track

Dear IMPACT,

I really enjoyed reading your September/October issue, especially the articles on a plant-based lifestyle. This is the right content at the right time. What you have done will make an impact on people’s lives. The plant-based movement is going strong.

Almost every week, a new study is published that supports a whole-food plant-based lifestyle. Hundreds of doctors, clinical trials and epidemiological studies involving millions of people over several decades have confirmed, time and time again, this is the healthiest diet.

Lei Lei Proctor | Calgary

Discouraging Workout

Dear IMPACT,

I excitedly turned to your “Workouts for Every Body” expecting to find a workout I could share with my clients and their friends. I work in fitness with individuals who are primarily new or returning to exercise and it’s rare that they are able to engage in the programs published in magazines — even those labelled as beginner. Sadly, when I got to the page, I was met with exercises that would be suitable to most athletes, but a long way from every body.

As a test, we attempted to complete the workout at the end of a class. Of the four participants (three females, one male, all in their 30/40s), only one was able to perform all three of the movements as prescribed. The others were left discouraged. Ultimately, they felt less than every body.

A significant percentage of the population remain fearful of exercise. In the future, please take a moment to consider your word choices as they have the potential to undo the very thing we are all working towards: engaging people in exercise and healthy living.

Geoff Starling | Calgary

President, Canadian Obesity Network - Calgary and Director Choose to Change - Every Body Stronger

It's My Life

Dear IMPACT,

Ever since I came upon my first copy which I found in a borrowed copy of the Globe and Mail, IMPACT has become my life. As an instructor at our neighborhood Running Room, I use it in my clinics. Everyone begins their evening run with a killer 7-minute abs workout that was in IMPACT almost a year ago and yep, I’m still working on perfecting that black bean veggie burger and the smoothie bowl from the Summer Issue.

Warren Footz | St. Albert, Alta.

Design On Gratitude

Dear IMPACT,

I opened your magazine to read the article on designing the perfect home gym. We move into our new home on Friday and I am so excited to get our gym in order and ready to rock. I kept flipping through the pages and my heart is brimming with such a swelling of gratitude for Nicki Perkins (Grateful for Every Breath). My goodness, she is inspiring in every way! Her drive to compete, be her best and push through obstacles that come from being hooked up to oxygen while completing each workout — I can't even find the words to describe how this has touched me. With tears of gratitude blurring my vision, all I can say is thank you for holding up Nicki as a shining light and example for all of us to learn from and follow. If everyone adopted her outlook on life, this world would truly be a perfect place.

Katie Fisher | Calgary

Volunteers Rock

Dear IMPACT,

As race season comes to an end, it’s fitting to thank the valuable people who make all these races possible; the volunteers. Every weekend, when athletes are heading out thinking about their race, it’s the volunteers who have been there to assemble their race packages, register them, prepare the course, staff the aid stations, marshal and cheer them towards the finish line, then catch and feed them at the finish and finally break down the course.

Without these wonderful, selfless people, your event could simply not be run. So, in all your races, pass along a smile or thank you to all the volunteers you meet and make their day even more enjoyable.

Gordon Kirk | Calgary

