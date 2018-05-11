× Expand Letters: May/June 2018 Letters published in IMPACT Magazine's Outdoor Issue – May/June 2018.

Finish Strong & Healthy

Dear IMPACT,

Oh, man alive! I’ve told you all before, and will probably tell you again, but the Running Issue is my favourite! I am in the thick of training for my third marathon, in the highest volume week before tapering. Reading through the articles (hello runners feet! I laughed so hard when I saw the picture of calloused feet!) and being inspired to finish this training cycle strong and healthy for race day! Every workout counts in a training cycle, but just as important is what you fill your mind with when you’re not flying through the miles.

Thank you for inspirational reads, delicious recipes, and motivation to fuel me right to the start line! I’m gunning for a PR at the Calgary Marathon, and I will be using your Running Issue as a tune-up resource in these final weeks!

Katie Fisher | Calgary

Just Ask IMPACT!

Dear IMPACT,

I am a 58-year-old mom and avid runner. Do you have any tips to remain injury free for women my age who are still training and racing?

Laurie Stone | Vaughan, Ont.

…

Dear Laurie,

We asked elite masters runner Lucy Smith for advice on this and here’s what she said:

“Prioritize strength training for 1-3 hours a week This is not 20 minutes of plank and ab crunches after running, but real strength training using barbells and dumbbells or kettlebells. (Get proper instruction.) Prioritize rest and recovery. Take days off. Walk or hike if you must, but don’t run every day. Cross train. Ride, swim or pool run to supplement running so you don’t break down.”

Lucy Smith | www.runforjoy.ca

Leader Of The Pack

Dear IMPACT,

I have been reading your magazine for many years and always found the articles about our Canadian elite runners particularly inspiring. When I am out running our local events and get a chance to see some of the top runners, I often know a little bit about them and admire them even more for their achievements, knowing what they put into their training. Recently, I ran the St. Patrick’s Day 5K in Vancouver where course records were set. Leading the pack for the ladies were Natasha Wodak, Rachel Cliff and Sarah Ingliss. The men were also impressive with Lucas Bruchet crossing the line at 14:12! I was just past halfway when he finished! We all have our own goals!

Thanks for the continued inspiration!

Jenn Arntorp | Vancouver

Keep Life On Track

Dear IMPACT,

Whenever I see IMPACT Magazine in a studio or clinic I instantly get excited. Even if I have read the issue from front to back, each additional time I read it, something different resonates with me. The images are always so appealing and the articles are loaded with tangible information without being overwhelming. In a popular industry IMPACT does a great job at standing out. IMPACT Magazine always serves up my dose of inspiration and motivation needed to keep me on track with all things health and wellness! Thank you.

Lucy Dunne | Calgary

Go The Distance

Dear IMPACT,

As a former triathlete and distance runner, I love the full coverage of your Running Issue. Especially the list of races. Good job. Please keep it up.

Robin Stuart | Toronto

