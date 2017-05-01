× Expand Letters - May/June 2017

Letters published in IMPACT Magazine Outdoor & Adventure Issue – May/June 2017.

Inspired & Motivated

Dear IMPACT,

I’ve been a bit cranky. I turned 50, my kids have left home and I’m finding the things that used to be important are not that important.

Last year I enthusiastically trained for the ITU Canadian Age Group Triathlon in Penticton and qualified for the worlds back in Penticton this summer. However, these days, I’m finding my running slow, I easily find reasons to skip a bike ride, or what used to be a short swim now feels like a long swim. Nothing seems quite right. I’m not sure why. Mindset?

In your most recent issue, I’m inspired by the stories of Troy Parsons, Coping with Crohn’s. "People never truly appreciate what it is like to feel good until they experience serious health issues.” I teared up when reading the words of Jody Pfeifer, 2017’s ambassador for ALS at Betty’s Run. When she was diagnosed with ALS in August last year, she thought, “Why not me? Disease does not discriminate." I thought of my friend Mare Bryden, who died in December from ALS; and friend Leslie MacDonald who brought awareness of ALS to me years ago when she cycled across Canada in memory of her Dad.

Articles by Carolyn Hiles on compensation and Geoff Dakin on stretching got me thinking about my little aches and pains that I need to take care of before I get sidelined because of bigger injury. The muscle building workout article, stretching, climbing walls and Kate McKenzie and Martin Parnell and The Secret Race — wow, I got something from every article!

Thank you for the reminder. Nothing is more important than health. I have no reason to be cranky and competition in sport gives me motivation to get off the couch to train. I’ll head out the door on my next run, thinking about my cadence with a lot more energy and joy. Getting to the start line will be my win on Aug. 29 at the ITU Triathlon World Championships, but I’m going to train with the goal of a podium finish. Thank you for the inspiration and motivation.

Bryon Howard | Calgary

Running Issue Romance

Dear IMPACT,

Be still my runner’s heart!!

The Running Issue is my favourite — the only magazine I anticipate every year, knowing it will be glorious as I read it the first time and even better when I relive the highlights, combing through the RACE SOURCE GUIDE noting my dream races, local favourites and the ones I want to do most. Thank you for compiling such a comprehensive list of running gear, guidance in training plans (getting Lanni Marchant on board to contribute to Bruce Raymer's training plan — seriously the cherry on top!) and of course the races; the guiding star of every running season. This issue, with all my expectations and anticipated joy, did not disappoint!

Running gleefully into spring racing season!

Katie Fisher | Calgary

Walking Communities

Dear IMPACT,

I just read the first offering from your Healthy Living department and loved it! I thought it captures a lot of what us urban planners and walking advocates have been stressing. I also think it was good to start with Calgary as the primary focus. As a predominately car-oriented metro area, it's these areas that should have the attention to make them more walkable (and runnable) as they continue to grow.

I look forward to future articles.

Mark Jacobs | Uxbridge, Ont.

Race to find IMPACT

Dear IMPACT,

The Running Issue of IMPACT is my perennial favourite! This year I had to go to half a dozen usual locations to find the magazine as it was out of stock everywhere else. Worth it.

Your RACE SOURCE GUIDE got me through my first half and full marathons and I have never looked back. IMPACT is the only magazine our family actually enjoys making the recipies. Thanks!

John Schmidt | Calgary

