Letters: July/August 2018

Raising the Barre

Dear IMPACT,

I was thrilled to see the feature on Danelle Tucker as an artistic athlete. Not only are dancers training full-time to keep in peak physical condition, they are undertaking hours of physically and mentally exhausting rehearsals for performances where they are expected to make every move look effortless. I once witnessed a performer break her nose on stage and still maintain composure until the piece was complete. If that doesn't qualify for tough-as-nails athlete status, I'm not sure what does! Keep up the diverse features, IMPACT!

Hailey McLeod | Calgary

Love Your Heart

Dear IMPACT,

I read the editorial about publisher Elaine's husband’s heart attack and am glad to know that he is OK. I heard Dr. Esselstyn talk in Indianapolis last year, a superb story about a colleague of his, a cardio-thoracic surgeon, who at 43 had a heart attack and, as per Esselstyn's recommendations, went 100 per cent plant-based. Two years later his angiogram shows a 100 per cent clean area and total reversal. I’d recommend your readers listen to Rich Roll’s podcast with Dr. Joel Kahn on the topic of what to eat, or listen to The Exam Room podcast by the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine. As always, keep up your great work. You passed the ultimate test with flying colors — the test of time. IMPACT does what it is called.

Dr. Peter Nieman | Calgary

Planting Seeds For Health

Dear IMPACT,

We just picked up the latest issue of your magazine. Elaine's memo is outstanding. I’m excited that her husband is vibrant and healthy and thankful, too, that you can use your publication to spread the word. We moved to a plant-based lifestyle a year ago and love it. Your words are inspiring and we are forwarding it to a number of our friends.

Carolyn Blank | Calgary

Inspired to Run

Dear IMPACT,

I LOVE your magazine, even though I am more French fries than fitness, ha-ha. That being said, I have been inspired to run the NYC marathon when I turn 40, so I have a few years to put away the poutine.

I am wondering how a busy momma who hasn’t done more than a handful of workout classes in her life starts progressing towards my lofty marathon goal? Seriously shopping and mopping floors are my usual go-to cardio routines.

Inspire me IMPACT, PLEASE!

Nikki Thompson | Grande Prairie, Alta.

-----

Dear Nikki,

Good on ya for aspiring towards a healthier lifestyle! Work backwards from the date of your marathon, slowly adding mileage each week up to a long run of approximately 32K a month out from the race. Consistently run two to three times per week on varied terrain. Enter shorter distance races in your build up to experience racing conditions and develop confidence.

IMPACT has training plans at www.impactmagazine.ca, so pick a program to get you started on schedule.

Enjoy your journey. Running is far more fun than mopping or shopping!

Dr. Syl Corbett, DC, PhD(c) | Exercise physiologist, high performance coach and researcher in aerobic exercise and brain health.

