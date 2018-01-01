Letters: January/February 2018

Stress Reliever

Dear IMPACT,

I really enjoyed the last issue of IMPACT with Tatum Monod. Readers are intrigued to know that even athletes have moments of doubt and thoughts that stop them from pursuing their dreams. It was interesting to read how Tatum has turned to meditation to help cope with injury. This is most relatable for me because it tells me there are other ways to relieve stress.

I also enjoyed reading Winter’s Coolest Fitness Trends. There were lots of ideas and reminders of how fun snowy days can be. I would love to see more articles on what to do in the city that gets families out of the house trying new activities and connecting with people.

Charlotte Terek | Calgary

Relentless Resilient

Dear IMPACT,

Your Relentless Resilient article was a very interesting read and really resonated with me. First, as a relatively new low-carb eater, it was so nice to find out about skinnypasta! I promptly went to the website to find where in Okotoks I can get it.

Second, Margot Micallef is a wonderful example in fitness, business and life. Although I doubt my new determination to build and live a fit lifestyle will result in my strapping on boxing gloves and letting someone punch me, her strength, drive and ability to find the things she loves in life is truly inspirational.

Shely Henry | Okotoks, Alta.

Fitterfirst Best Letters Contest

Do you have comments or questions on any aspect of fitness, health and sport? Write us at IMPACT Magazine and you might win our Best Letter prize. This issue's winner is Charlotte Terek of Calgary. Fitter International Inc. is a leading distributor of fitness and lifestyle products designed to restore balance to your life.

Send your letters by email to editor@impactmagazine.ca, on Facebook.com/IMPACTMag, Twitter @impactmag or by snail mail to 2007 2nd Street SW, Calgary, Alta. T2S 1S4. Letters may be edited for clarity and length.

