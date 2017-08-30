Kilian Jornet keeps climbing to new heights

× Expand Italian Mountains

For our Inspiration issue of January/February 2015, we featured professional ski mountaineer and long-distance runner Kilian Jornet. His relentless galavanting up and down mountains hasn't stopped and he even took himself to the epitome of peaks earlier this year when he summited Mount Everest in May. But, one summit wasn't enough and a day later did it all again, thereby summiting Everest twice in one week. Without supplemental oxygen. Or ropes.

His achievements and ability to make it all look so easy are incredible, to say the least. He's working on a book called Summits of my Life, and if you want to follow him as he continues to reach different and new heights, click on this link here.

We were honored to have him in IMPACT and are inspired that he hasn't stopped chasing his passions. To see his article, click here.