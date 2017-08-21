Jugo Juice removes all refined sugars from their beverages

× Expand Jugo Juice

Jugo Juice announced recently the launch of a new no added sugar frozen yogurt that will be included in four of the company’s popular smoothies. This marks the final step in their endeavor to remove all refined sugars from their beverages. After years of research and innovation, the company is now the only quick service restaurant in Canada to offer a full selection of smoothies and juices that contain no added sugars or artificial ingredients.

With tasty, healthy ingredients always top of mind, Jugo Juice partnered with Fiasco Gelato, a Calgary-based artisan gelato company, in developing the no added sugar frozen yogurt that is now included in its Big Blue Protein, PB & Chocolate, Acai Protein and Dragon Force smoothies. All 40 of its customizable smoothie options contain authentic, fresh and simple ingredients with no refined sugars.

“By switching to a no added sugar frozen yogurt, Jugo Juice can now proudly share that our entire beverage line contains no added sugars or artificial ingredients,” says Jamie Vadori, Director of Marketing, Jugo Juice. “When grabbing a smoothie or juice from any of our locations across the country, our guests can feel confident that no matter what beverage they choose, they are fueling up on only natural, healthy ingredients.”

Completely transparent about the ingredients in its recipes, Jugo Juice beverages contain whole premium fruit and fresh vegetables, 100 per cent unsweetened juice and fresh greens proving that a healthy smoothie can also be a great tasting one. In comparison with its competitors, the company does not use sorbets, purees or syrups, which are packed with added sugars and don’t contain the vitamins, fiber, and nutrients of whole foods.

“By providing Canadians with delicious and nutritious alternatives to mainstream fast food, Jugo Juice is ensuring their guests and communities get the same nutrition they would if they made a healthy smoothie at home in their kitchen with simple ingredients to fuel on the go” says Andrea Holwegner, Registered Dietitian. “By offering a full line of smoothies and fresh pressed juices that have no added sugar, guests can ensure they’re getting the foods they need for fuel, without the added sugar that can take the place of other nutrient-dense foods needed for good health.”

Originally founded in Calgary in 1998, Jugo Juice is a pioneer in the evolution of the healthy beverage in Canada. Providing Canadians with natural, delicious on-the-go alternatives to traditional fast food for nearly 20 years, Jugo Juice are the innovators behind the ‘smoothie revolution’ that has made a permanent mark on the fast food landscape in Canada.