2018 Island Lake Classic

Labour Day Monday, September 3, 2018

The Island Lake Classic 10K Run & 5K Run/Walk starts and ends in picturesque Island Lake Conservation Area, in the Town of Mono, next door to Orangeville.

Groomed trails and bridges crossing the lake guarantee an enjoyable event with fun for the whole family. Note: The kid's run takes place prior to the race.

Each racer will receive a finishers medal, swag item and post race snacks.

Overall prizes awarded for top 3 and age groupers.

Early bird rate ends March 31. Use promo code impact2018 to save 10%!

Register today at islandlakeclassic.com