The 2019 IMPACT Magazine Virtual Run

× Expand IMPACT Magazine Virtual Run 2019

Coming to Every Town Near You!

Achieve your goals on your terms in 2019 and make an IMPACT! Join hundreds of runners in Canada and beyond for IMPACT Magazine’s inaugural Virtual Running Event. Registration is open now!

Distances: 5K / 10K / Half-Marathon

Run on your own or as a group, anywhere, anytime between Saturday, July 13 – Monday, August 5, 2019. Upload your time online (details will be sent to participants) and we will ship your medal and bracelet directly to you!

We are thrilled to be partnering with Athletics Alberta - The 5K Run will be part of Athletics Alberta’s 50th Anniversary Race Series.

Upload your time online (details will be sent to participants) and we will ship your medal and bracelet directly to you!

Participants will be asked to share their ‘finisher’ photo/selfie (optional) which will be part of an IMPACT Magazine photo feature in the September/October 2019 Edition!

Registration is $45 CAD and includes:

One-of-a-kind designer finisher’s medal

4Ocean Bracelet*

Downloadable race bib and finisher’s certificate

Free shipping within Canada (additional fees to USA and International)

A supportive new online running community

Every participant will automatically be entered to win fabulous prizes from our sponsors

*Giving Back:

In place of race T-shirts, we are supporting 4Ocean and including a beautiful bracelet which is made from one pound of trash removed from oceans and coastlines around the world. Beads are made from recycled glass, and the cord from recycled water bottles. Bracelets are unisex and waterproof. For more information visit https://4ocean.com.

Register Below: