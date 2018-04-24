IMPACT Magazine at 2017's BlueShore Financial Mother’s Day Run in Vancouver

× Expand David McColm Mother's Day Run Vancouver

Looking for a healthy, fit and breezy way to spend Mother’s Day in one of the most beautiful cities in the world?

That’s exactly what IMPACT did last year at the annual BlueShore Financial Mother’s Day Run in Vancouver, B.C., and it’s just around the corner once again!

This is a terrific family event for mothers, daughters and every family member (dads, sons, brothers, grandparents and even in-laws) to enjoy together. Lots of smiles and laughter at the warm-up event leads to a fun, laughter-filled start at Second Beach. Engaging with other participants while running made for a happy mood out on the course.

We booked in for the 10K distance but there is also a 3K and a 5K available to run. Walking is also a welcome option, if that’s more your speed, or if you just want to take in the day! The reward for finishing this event is a beautiful commemorative scarf for all moms and a luscious brunch at the Westin Bayshore. We didn’t feel like we’d earned such a feast, so distracted we were by the stunning route along the seawall, but any time you commit to a run in the morning we think you have most definitely earned a food splurge, right?

Also worth mentioning is the amazing goodie-filled swag bag, in addition to the technical shirt. You won’t be disappointed. And to top things off there is champagne for the adults and a finish line festival with lots of kids activities. Everyone is happy!

Treat yourself, honour your mother, grandmother, a mom that’s passed, or anyone’s mom by strengthening your family bonds with this excellent event.

Register now for the BlueShore Financial Mother’s Day Run on May 13, 2018.

http://runmomrun.ca