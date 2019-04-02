Hiring: Account Representative

× Expand IMPACT Magazine Logo

IMPACT Magazine, Canada's largest independent fitness and sports publication, celebrating 27 years of publishing, has an opening for a local & national account representative based out of Calgary. A true passion for health, fitness and sport is a great asset.

This is a contract position, with a flexible work schedule, and includes prospecting to and connecting with potential new clientele on both a local and national level.

Responsibilities Include:

developing and managing a large client base

client meetings

developing proposals and presentations for both new and existing advertisers

developing and maintaining relationships with advertising agencies

establishing and meeting issue-to-issue quotas

availability for media events from time to time

Requirements & Assets:

A minimum of 2 years experience in sales with print/online or other forms of media preferred

proven sales and communication skills

excellent verbal, written and in-person skills

ability to handle deadlines and quotas

self-motivated and charismatic

We are looking for someone with a strong work ethic, and who is interested in working in a fun, exciting and challenging environment, with other team members and clients who share the same outlook. Please send your resume and letter outlining why you would be interested in joining our team to Publisher, Elaine Kupser at elaine@impactmagazine.ca.