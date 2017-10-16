Have Costume. Will Pedal.

× Expand Mountain Biking

The Bell Joy Ride group of mountain biking women in Vancouver is organizing another monthly ride, but this time, they're celebrating Halloween while they're at it! Costumes are not mandatory but strongly encouraged because quite simply, they're just fun. Designed as monthly joy rides where women who share the thrill of biking can rendezvous on two wheels, join them on Sunday October 29th, meet new faces, and have fun in pretty scenery. Registration is free and regardless of level, participation is encouraged.

Click on this link to learn more about the event and their monthly outings-if you're into mountain biking, this may be just the right group for you to kick up some roost with!