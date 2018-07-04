× 1 of 5 Expand Photo: Granary Road Granary Road × 2 of 5 Expand Photo: Granary Road Granary Road × 3 of 5 Expand Photo: Granary Road Granary Road × 4 of 5 Expand Photo: Granary Road Granary Road × 5 of 5 Expand Photo: Granary Road Granary Road Prev Next

Nestled in the Foothills only 5 kilometers south of the city, you will find the most exciting and unique family dining, shopping and entertainment destination to ever come to the Calgary area!

Granary Roads Active Learning Park offers an imaginative, interactive and inspiring experience that all ages will love to explore! With 36 acres and 3.5 kilometers of trails that lead through a series of 11 exhibits each featuring imaginative play areas in the theme of the pod. Giant spiders, bats and frogs greet kids as they play on swings, slides and climbers that thrill their imaginations. Plan on spending a full day of adventure that will leave you excited to come back again and again!

In addition, Granary Road is also the home of a year-round, upscale Farmers market that hosts over 30 of the best in class vendors. You can buy fresh produce, sweet treats, find that unique gift or sit in one of the wonderful sitting areas around the market.

Granary Road has something for everyone!

Phone: 403-453-ROAD (403-453-7623)

Email: info@granaryroad.com

Address: 226066 112th ST W, Foothills, AB T1S 5S5

https://granaryroad.com