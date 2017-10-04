Johnny Gaudreau kills two birds with one stone

× Expand Hockey Boy

Johnny Gaudreau is starting his fifth year with the Calgary Flames and this year, he will take on a role of ambassador for KidSport where every goal he scores will not only benefit his personal stats, (naturally!), but also will have him donate $1,000 to KidSport each time. KidSport is a non-profit organization that focuses on securing positive sport opportunities to children from low-income families who may otherwise not get a chance. '"Every child should have the opportunity to play sports and I look forward to supporting this incredible charity in ensuring no one is left on the sidelines", says Gaudreau.

Read more about this partnership here and we can't wait to see how he does both personally and also as an ambassador!