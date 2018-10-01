× Expand Photo: FIT Communications Empowering Female Athletes Win $500 and be a fitness role model

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE – FIT COMMUNICATIONS & F.I.T. WOMEN & GIRLS (WINNIPEG, MB) ARE SHOWCASING POSITIVE SPORT FEMALE ROLE MODELS ACROSS CANADA

If girls by the age of 10 are not physically active, they have a less than 10% chance of being physically active adults.

WINNIPEG – According to the World Health Organization, one-third of Canadian women have insufficient physical activity levels, in comparison to one-quarter of Canadian men.

“Sufficient physical activity” is defined as 150 minutes of moderate-intensity, or 75 minutes of vigorous-intensity physical activity per week – or any equivalent combination of the two.

Some common reasons for lack of sport participation for girls and women may include the following:

perceived lack of time, and/or options,

social stigma with being a female athlete (think ‘tomboy’),

lack of positive female role models, and

cost of participating in a sport or activity

Andrea Katz and Allison Gervais, Co-Founders of FIT Communications, are hoping to eliminate two of these blocks – lack of positive female role models and cost – with their 2018 Inspiration Award.

This Award – a $500 grant - is designed to recognize and reward a female who is working hard to be healthy, positive and acts as a role model. The grant is intended to be used to support this hard work and dedication by applying the grant toward costs, such as fitness memberships, equipment, training and other costs associated with healthy living.

This concept of assisting female fitness financially garners a larger intention for Katz and Gervais, which is to showcase numerous positive healthy female role models across Canada and bolster fitness amongst younger girls.

Applications are open to all ages and levels of health and fitness, with the following stipulations:

must be a Canadian resident

applications are open from October 1 – 29, 2018

An online voting process for three final girls/women will take place once contest application date closes.

For more information or to apply for the Fit Communications Inspiration Award: http://fitcommunications.ca/fitgirls/award/

To arrange an interview with Katz and Gervais, please contact Andrea Katz at andrea@fitcommunications.ca or via phone at 204.770.2203.

Andrea M. Katz, FounderFIT Communications & F.I.T. Women & Girls204.770.2203Andrea@FitCommunications.cawww.FitCommunications.ca