Upcoming Events - June through August 2018

Across The Lake Swim
June 2018
- June 1 - Reebok Ragnar Relay Niagara - Cobourg, ON
- June 2 - Wetaskiwin Triathlon - Wetaskiwin, AB
- June 2 - Victoria Goddess Run - Victoria, BC
- June 2 - 5K Foam Fest - Abbotsford, BC
- June 2 - Rock 'n' Roll Marathon Series: Synchrony Financial - San Diego, CA
- June 2 - Moon In June - Burlington, ON
- June 2 - North Olympic Discovery Marathon - Port Angeles, WA
- June 3 - The North Face Dirty Feet Trail Run #2 - Kelowna, BC
- June 9 - MNP Gran Fondo Jasper - Jasper, AB
- June 9 - Tri for Evan - Calgary, AB
- June 9 - Johnson MS Bike - Leduc to Camrose - Leduc, AB
- June 9 - 5K Foam Fest - Nanaimo, BC
- June 9 - Puddle Jumper Classic 25K & 50K - Roberts Creek, BC
- June 10 - Betty's Run for ALS - Calgary, AB
- June 10 - The North Face Dirty Feet XC Mountain Bike Relay - Kamloops, BC
- June 16 - Millarville Run To The Farmers Market Half Marathon - Millarville, AB
- June 16 - Sporting Life 10K - Calgary, AB
- June 16 - 5K Foam Fest - Sun Peaks, BC
- June 16 - The North Face Dirty Feet Beat the Buzzer - Kamloops, BC
- June 17 - Banff Marathon - Banff, AB
- June 17 - Manitoba Marathon - Winnipeg, MB
- June 17 - Journey to Conquer Cancer - Toronto, ON
- June 21 - Sunshine Coast Trail Series 5K/10K - Roberts Creek, BC
- June 23 - K-100 Kananaskis 100 Mile Relay Race - Kananaskis, AB
- June 23 - Johnson MS Bike - Airdrie to Olds - Airdrie, AB
- June 23 - 5K Foam Fest - Red Deer, AB
- June 23 - MS Bike - Sussex to Saint John - Sussex, NB
- June 23 - Rundle's Revenge - Canmore, AB
- June 24 - Wild Rose Women's Triathlon - Calgary, AB
- June 24 - Cowichan Crusher Gravel Fondo - Duncan, BC
- June 24 - Scotiabank Vancouver Half Marathon - Vancouver, BC
- June 30 - 5K Foam Fest - Medicine Hat, AB
July 2018
- July 1 - Beaumont Triathlon - Beaumont, AB
- July 7 - Sinister 7 Ultra - Crowsnest Pass, AB
- July 7 - 5K Foam Fest - Leduc, AB
- July 7 - Young Hearts Triathlon - Invermere, BC
- July 8 - Heart of the Rockies Triathlon - Invermere, BC
- July 8 - PwC MS Bike - Prince Edward County - Picton, ON
- July 14 - Interior Savings Across the Lake Swim Kelowna - Kelowna, BC
- July 14 - 5K Foam Fest - Regina, SK
- July 14 - MS Bike - Fraser Valley Grape Escape 135K/110K - Fraser Valley, BC
- July 15 - The North Face Dirty Feet Trail Run #3 - 5K, 10K, 21K - Vernon, BC
- July 21 - 5K Foam Fest - Toronto, ON
- July 22 - SportChek Kamloops Marathon 3K/8K/Half/Relay - Kamloops, BC
- July 22 - Toronto Triathlon Festival - Toronto, ON
- July 28 - MS Bike - Grand Bend to London 150K - Grand Bend, ON
- July 28 - 5K Foam Fest - Ottawa, ON
- July 29 - Lake Windermere Open Water Swim - Invermere, BC
August 2018
- Aug. 4 - Multi-Sport at the Lake - Sylvan Lake, AB
- Aug. 4 - The Canadian Death Race - Grande Cache, AB
- Aug. 10 - Anytime Fitness Friday Nite 5K - Edmonton, AB
- Aug. 10 - Fat Dog 120 - Eastgate, BC
- Aug. 11 - MS Bike - Cowichan Valley - Cowichan, BC
- Aug. 11 - Lake Chaparral Kids of Steel Triathlon - Calgary, AB
- Aug. 11 - 5K Foam Fest - Wasaga Beach, ON
- Aug. 12 - Northern Pass Bike Ride 40k, 100k, 160k - Muskoka, ON
- Aug. 12 - Lake Chaparral Triathlon - Calgary, AB
- Aug. 12 - The North Face Dirty Feet Trail Run #3.5 - Revelstoke, BC
- Aug. 18 - MS Bike - West Kootenay - West Kootenay, BC
- Aug. 18 - MS Bike - Ottawa to Cornwall - Ottawa, ON
- Aug. 18 - 5K Foam Fest - London, ON
- Aug. 19 - Terwillegar Triathlon and KOS - Edmonton, AB
- Aug. 19 - PwC MS Bike - Niagara - Niagara, ON
- Aug. 25 - Meet the Minotaur - Crowsnest Pass, AB
- Aug. 25 - Sunshine Coast Trail Series 5K/10K - Gibsons, BC
- Aug. 25 - Black Spur Ultra - Kimberley, BC
- Aug. 25 - 5K Foam Fest - Belleville, ON
- Aug. 27 - TranSelkirks - Revelstoke, BC
For the complete list of 1,300+ events, please visit: