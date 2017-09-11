Erik Weihenmayer is an unstoppable force

× Expand Winter Mountains

If you lost your vision as a teenager, would you feel cheated, or treat it as an opportunity to do great things and the embrace challenges that life will throw at you?

The latter option is precisely what Erik Weihenmayer decided to do when his vision completely deteriorated when he was 13 years old. As a result, his enthusiasm and attitude have driven him to do extreme sports such as kayaking, paragliding, skydiving and reaching the summit of the highest peak on each continent. No big deal.

Read his story here-we are confident he will leave you feeling just as inspired as we were!