The Inaugural Edmonton 10K

IMPACT Magazine Publisher, Elaine Kupser, was at this past weekend’s inaugural Edmonton 10K presented by Lululemon (selling out in 13 hours). This Canada Running Series event brought in over 5000 runners, attracting fitness and running enthusiasts of every level, who enjoyed the scenic course that meandered through the heart of the city, and featured a few gentle hills, all of which provoked a strong feeling of inclusiveness and community. Hundreds of enthusiastic cheering volunteers, supporters and spectators were scattered through the entire run.

The finish line greeted runners with a very impressive custom medal, free massages, complimentary gift cards to Saje, yoga options and (perhaps the best part) a gigantic donut, elegantly packaged in a bakery box from the local baker, Donut Party.

The race was not absent of its elite runners. Olympian (and previous IMPACT cover feature) Reid Coolsaet from Hamilton, Ontario was there to capture first place in 30:08, and Leslie Sexton from London, Ontario captured the women’s win in 34:36. For complete race results visit: http://canadarunningseries.com/edmonton-10k/the-weekend/#results-and-photos

One could not help but feel the enormous and positive impact that the Lululemon brand imparted on this event. This run was different from most – it was about participation, doing one’s best, running with your friends and family, enjoying the day and celebrating health, fitness and well-being. And to top things off, Lululemon raised over $22,000 for their social impact programs: “Here to Be”, “Little Warriors” and “Wellspring Edmonton.”

You may wish to save the date for 2019 and not miss this super event next year!

