CrushCamp Brings The SKILLMILL To Calgary's Run And Fitness Community

CALGARY (March 28, 2018) – Since opening its doors in December 2017, CrushCamp has already completed a 60-day challenge, hosted their own “Winter Games”, offered 6 days of waitlisted body composition testing with BioScan North America, and recorded results for over 200 “campers” during the “Blue Wolf” baseline fitness tests. And they’re just getting started.

The first studio of its kind in Canada, CrushCamp offers high-intensity interval training through 55-minute group classes, small group training, circuit classes, and personal training. The creation of local Calgarian Emily Slaneff, CrushCamp focuses on three core values: positivity, growth and community.

What sets CrushCamp apart from other boutique fitness studios is its use of the SKILLMILL by Technogym. The SKILLMILL mimics a sled push – widely used by athletes in training. The product was born as a result of the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics. Lack of training space in Rio forced innovation. The product takes the idea of a manual treadmill but then adds resistance and a unique curvature design. The result is a multi-functional fitness product that allows you to do various types of work including lateral and core while reducing impact on the joints.

Founder Emily Slaneff was first introduced to this style of workout during a stint living in Nashville. For the first time in her life, she found a workout that made her feel like an athlete.

“I remember working hard, running fast and just feeling so empowered, capable and competent after these workouts,” says Slaneff. “My confidence improved, I felt energized and excited and was able to leave my stress in a puddle on the floor.”

Emily works to bring this same feeling to her studio right here in Calgary. Regardless of skill level or athletic ability, everyone can participate. Even those with back or knee issues can enjoy modified versions of the workout. The classes hold a maximum of 16 people to ensure all clients are given personalized one-on-one attention. Each client also receives a complimentary 15-minute goal coaching session each month so that they can express concerns, set goals and crush them.

“Our central belief is to offer a safe, comfortable and motivating environment so clients can focus on their own growth and positive changes,” continues Slaneff. “We’re the first indoor running group in Calgary but unlike training outside, we bring all skill levels side by side and cross that finish line together. I want all of our clients to leave class feeling challenged but successful – and knowing that they crushed it!”

CrushCamp offers membership options starting at $80/month. For more information, please visit https://www.crushcamp.com.

