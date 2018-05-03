Crew Club Athletics Provides True Full-Body Workout

× Expand Calgary Rowing Fitness

Crew Club Athletics, a rowing studio that provides a full-body workout experience, recently opened its first location in downtown Calgary. Catering to both first-time rowers and experienced athletes, the studio’s 45-minute classes include rowing, cross-training and yoga.

Derived from the inspiration of its founder, Bruce Robertson, Crew Club Athletics looks to its origins to give everyone a unique experience. Robertson, a member of the world’s No. 1 rowing team and gold medal winner in the 1992 Summer Olympic Games, desired to recreate and introduce the general population to the fitness sport of rowing. “We are bringing rowing back to the forefront of the Calgary community to encourage locals to experience a true full-body workout that increases mobility, strengthens cardio and changes constantly to continue to challenge each patron walking through the door,” said Bruce Robertson. His authentic passion for and knowledge of the sport is present in every part of the studio.

Conveniently located in trendy Mission, Calgary, Crew Club is redefining the gym experience. With its sleek, modern design and use of Olympic level equipment, Crew Club gives patrons an uplifting and authentic workout. Their large, accessible change rooms and showers are designed with comfort and convenience in mind, and a second level free parkade with direct access to the facility ensures getting your workout done is as easy as possible.

Crew Club boasts a very experienced staff, who have backgrounds in rowing, kinesiology and athletic training. One particular area of pride for the studio is the wide variety of training programs and pricing to accommodate any schedule. Visitors can enjoy their first introductory class for $10 or 2 weeks of unlimited for $45. They also offer a drop-in rate of $20 as well as various membership passes. Join their May challenge and row 50 000m for the chance to win 1 of 2 Garmin Heart Rate Monitors.

Joining Crew Club goes beyond a workout or fad fitness regimen and is considered a lifestyle that everyone can now join. For more information, visit www.crewclub.com.