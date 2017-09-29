Races to farewell September and welcome October

× Expand Running Shoe

This weekend we farewell September and welcome October. Perhaps you are using this weekend as a mini-resolution to start running, or are adding races to your long list of Personal Bests. Whatever the reason and whatever the occasion, we have another great list of races (31 to be exact!) for you to choose from this weekend. For the beer-drinkers, there is the Oktoberfest run in Red Deer, or you can howl at the Harvest Half Moon Run in Calgary, (and a whole bunch in between and across our nation!) Check them out!

Harvest Half Moon Marathon in Calgary

MEC Calgary Trail Race THREE

Run for the Toad in Paris, ON

Red Deer Oktoberfest Run Half/5K/10K

Fernie Half Marathon

MEC Lower Mainland Road Race NINE in Steveston

MEC Toronto Trail Race FOUR

One foot in front of the other, and Happy Running!